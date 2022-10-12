Music and Mission with Tony Memmel

Musician Tony Memmel is a singer-songwriter and is returning to Wisconsin to play a benefit concert to support Blossom IDD. This benefit concert will raise funds for Blossom IDD, a Cedarburg-based non-profit organization that provides resources for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families. The benefit concert is Saturday, October 15 at the Cedarburg Cultural Center from 5pm-9:30pm. To buy tickets, please click here. Tony joins us to share his story. To learn more about Tony, please visit www.tonymemmel.com