Love music and free concerts? Festival City Symphony is starting up its new season on Wednesday, October 25th with a bang; This first concert is a Halloween Pajama Jamboree! Carter Simmons, the Music Director of Festival City Symphony, wants to invite you to the upcoming concerts they are having this season, as well as the two free-admission concert series. This series consists of Saturday Classics and Pajama Jamboree.

Festival City Symphony is Milwaukee's Oldest Performing Symphony Orchesta, and the tickets for the 2023-2024 season are now up on their site, festivalcitysymphony.org. The shows are at The Bradley Symphony Center on select Saturdays and The Marcus Performing Arts Center on select Wednesday.