Moving Day Milwaukee is a walk to benefit the Parkinson’s Foundation and the importance of movement/exercise for people living with Parkinson’s. The 7th annual Moving Day Milwaukee will be held on May 6th, 2023 at Hart Park in Wauwatosa. The event will feature instructor-led exercises that have been shown to help manage Parkinson’s disease (PD) symptoms, resources for people with Parkinson's and care partners, sponsor booths, and a family-friendly walk. Nearly one million people in the U.S. are living with Parkinson's, and this number is expected to rise to 1.2 million by 2030. In Wisconsin, there are an estimated 15,000 people living with the disease. The Parkinson’s Foundation invests funds to support cutting-edge research, improvements in care, educational programs, and local wellness initiatives, all to ensure quality care for the Wisconsin Parkinson’s community.

Allison Liefer and Dr. Sheila Eichenseer join us to discuss what is Parkinson’s disease, the causes, treatments and research that shows the impact of movement and exercise on Parkinson’s symptoms? Additionally, they talk about recognizing that movement is beneficial for people living with Parkinson’s. To be apart of Moving Day Milwaukee, join the team on Saturday, May 6th, 2023. Registration opens at 9:00 a.m. and the walk starts at 10:00 a.m. at Hart Park, Wauwatosa. For more information, visit Moving Day.