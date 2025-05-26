Moving Can Be Emotional So Let The Experts Help!

When it’s time to begin a new chapter in life that involves a change in residence, or re-organizing your current residence, Smart Moves will take care of the details.

Smart Moves offers compassionate moving, organizing, and downsizing services. They bring a personal touch to the process while providing an insured and honest service for individuals and families. As members of the National Association of Senior and Specialty Move Managers, they abide by the NASMM code of ethics.

Smart Moves and Camo Crew are hosting an E-Recycling Drive on Saturday June 7th 10am-Noon at Smart Moves. They are located at 4305 S. 108th Street in Greenfield. Donations accepted to benefit Walk to End Alzheimer's.

https://www.smartmoveswi.com/