We are celebrating Ryan and Jay and his 10 years on the show as an Entertainment Critic. We'll look back at his first appearance—he has done 500 segments to date!

Also this week Ryan reviews the following:

1. WeCrashed / Apple TV+ - Stream It

2. Deep Water / Hulu - Stream It

3. Windfall / Netflix - Skip It

4. Master / Prime Video - Skip It

5. Minx / HBO Max - Stream It

For full reviews visit www.ryanjayreviews.com