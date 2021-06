Film Critic Ryan Jay joins us once again to share some movies that dad will love this weekend! Whether you're looking for a spectacular sports movie, or an animated fairy tale, Ryan has you covered.

Stream it or skip it? Watch the clip above to find out.

12 Mighty Orphans / Sony Pictures Classics

Fatherhood / Netflix

Luca / Disney+

You can find more movie reviews and exciting content on Ryan's website, ryanjayreviews.com.