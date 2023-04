Entertainment Critic Ryan Jay joins us today to review newly released movies and shows

1. Air - See It

2. Pride - Lifetime Movie (Interview with cast)

3. Grease - Paramount Plus (Interview with cast)

4. The Portable Door - Stream It

Ryan Jay's full interview with Stephanie Mills (where she sings for him) can be found on his website.

Enter to win a pair of free tickets at RyanJayReviews.com or to join his movie club.