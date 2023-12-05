Mouthwatering Filet Medallions

Chef Keith Smith is back from Thunder Bay Grilleand today he is serving up a trio of filet medallions with 3 kinds of crust. In addition to the fantastic dish, Chef Keith will talk about Brunch with Santa on December 10th. Also there is a holiday gift card promotion right now. Buy $100 in gift cards and get a $20 dollar card free!
Call to reserve a party room or you spot at the Santa Brunch. 262-523-4244.
Thunder Bay Grille
I94 & 164 in Pewaukee ( Exit 294)
Posted at 10:10 AM, Dec 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-05 11:10:42-05
