Mouthguards Make A Major Difference for Athletes

Dr. Hannah Draver is a dentist and owner of Draver Dental. She joins us to discuss sports dentistry and the importance of mouthguards. She is the dentist for the Milwaukee Admiral Hockey Team. She says both young athletes and professional athletes must protect their mouths. Call Draver Dental today to schedule your visit for all your dental needs including making a mouthguard to protect your "chicklets". Call 414-962-0389 or please visit www.DraverDental.com

