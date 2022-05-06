The Flannel Fox's Mother's Day Pop Up Shop Event is Saturday, May 7 from 10am-2pm. The event is featuring Maebel Jewelry, a women owned, local Milwaukee Artist that uses handcrafted leather jewelry as well as acrylics/metal to create beautiful unique pieces. The jewelry is exclusive to the Village at The Flannel Fox, where they carry women's and men's clothing.

Stop by the Mother's Day event and enjoy mimosas while you shop. The 2nd year anniversary is coming up on Saturday, May 21. For more information, please visit flannelfoxtosa.com

