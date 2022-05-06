Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Mother's Day Pop Up Shop Event

The Flannel Fox
Posted at 10:40 AM, May 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-06 11:40:52-04

The Flannel Fox's Mother's Day Pop Up Shop Event is Saturday, May 7 from 10am-2pm. The event is featuring Maebel Jewelry, a women owned, local Milwaukee Artist that uses handcrafted leather jewelry as well as acrylics/metal to create beautiful unique pieces. The jewelry is exclusive to the Village at The Flannel Fox, where they carry women's and men's clothing.

Stop by the Mother's Day event and enjoy mimosas while you shop. The 2nd year anniversary is coming up on Saturday, May 21. For more information, please visit flannelfoxtosa.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes