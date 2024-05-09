Mother's Day is in Bloom

Mother’s Day is coming fast and Shady Lane Greenhouse is the perfect place to find something for your mom and grandmother. We are bursting at the seams with flowers, foliage and fun! This Saturday is a fun day at Shady Lane. Besides all the annuals, hanging baskets, planters, gift items, perennials, flowering shrubs, vegetables and herbs there is the Train! Our G-scale model railroad train will be running all day in all its glory. Moms, dads, grandparents and kids of all ages love to spend time exploring everything around the display. There will be crafts for the kids, they can plant a mini-porch pot for mom, there is also food and music. Relax and enjoy and buy flowers!

Heidi Hornung gives us a preview of what they have in the greenhouse and invites all families to come out for some fun.

Shady Lane Greenhouse is in Menomonee Falls at W172N7388 Shady Lane

