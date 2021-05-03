Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Mother’s Day Gift Ideas

From Kendra Scott
Posted at 10:29 AM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 11:29:58-04

Kenosha born Kendra Scott created her fashion-lifestyle brand of big dreams, colorful confidence, and inspired design. Founded on Family, Fashion, and Philanthropy, the company believes their employees and customers are the heart and soul of our brand and that giving back is the truest form of success.
Today we are joined by Megan Noble, the marketing and philanthropic manager. She will talk about Kendra's story and some of the great pieces that your mom will love. Plus Kendra Scott is always giving back.
Viewers can support Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin with their purchase by using code GIVEBACK-1KXF. You can buy online, pick up in store or mention at the Corners of Brookfield location, and Kendra Scott will donate 20% of their purchase to support mothers and children at CHW.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019