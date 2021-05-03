Mother’s Day Gift Ideas

Kenosha born Kendra Scott created her fashion-lifestyle brand of big dreams, colorful confidence, and inspired design. Founded on Family, Fashion, and Philanthropy, the company believes their employees and customers are the heart and soul of our brand and that giving back is the truest form of success.

Today we are joined by Megan Noble, the marketing and philanthropic manager. She will talk about Kendra's story and some of the great pieces that your mom will love. Plus Kendra Scott is always giving back.

Viewers can support Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin with their purchase by using code GIVEBACK-1KXF. You can buy online, pick up in store or mention at the Corners of Brookfield location, and Kendra Scott will donate 20% of their purchase to support mothers and children at CHW.