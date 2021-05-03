Mother's Day For Those Struggling With Memory Loss and More

Mother’s Day is right around the corner. We’ve asked Marty Schreiber, author of My Two Elaines to join us, as many of our Mom’s are living in senior residences, or assisted living, and some have memory issues. Marty and Elaine met their freshman year in high school and according to Marty, it was love at first sight. Sixty-seven years later, their love story continues, even after enduring Alzheimer’s disease these last 18. Marty is such an inspiration as he shares his thoughts on how to make Mother’s Day special for your favorite Mom. His advice works for everyone!