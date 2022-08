It's our job to take care of our planet and many of us have questions about how to properly dispose waste. Analiese Smith with Waukesha County Parks and Land Use talks about the most common disposal questions. The Waukesha County Recycling team gets around 100 phone calls a month and around 9,000 visits on their website. Today we'll see if we know how to answer the most frequently asked questions.

For more information, go to their website HERE.