More Than a Photo: Capturing Moments that Make a Difference

For Dominika Fitzgerald, photography is more than taking a beautiful picture. With more than 17 years of experience, she has built Milwaukee Photo Company around capturing meaningful moments while giving back to the community. The Milwaukee-based business specializes in family, newborn, wedding and corporate photography, with a portion of every session supporting childhood cancer organizations. As a mom of three, Dom also understands that family photo day can sometimes feel stressful, and she shares simple ways parents can help make the experience easier and more enjoyable. Ready to capture your own memories while supporting a meaningful cause?

Visit Milwaukee Lifestyle Photographer | Milwaukee Photo Company explore their work, book a family photography session and follow @mkephotocompan on Instagram.