More Than a Boutique

Shop Privy is more than just a traditional women's clothing boutique. They offer personalized styling services and private shopping events, and carry a large selection of clothing, jewelry and accessories for women of all ages and lifestyles! Owner of Shop Privy, Erin Juzenas returns today to go more in-depth about what sets them apart from other traditional boutiques. The store carries a large assortment of options whether its clothes, jewelry, handbags and more to allow for mix and match styles or a wardrobe refresh. At Shop Privy, each stylist strives to go above and beyond and make sure their customers needs are met whether it's finding the appropriate silhouette, colors and fabric or matching the style to body type, age and profession. They also offer private shopping events for one-on-one styling or parties where women gather their girlfriends and bring snacks with access to the entire store and a personal stylist! They recommend booking them 1-2 months out as those spots fill up quickly. For more information, visit online at Shop Privy.