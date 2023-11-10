Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

More Movie Reviews and a Special Giveaway with Ryan Jay!

Ryan Jay Reviews
Entertainment critic Ryan Jay is back again! He's bringing us more movie reviews and this time has a very special giveaway and a guest, too! The Marvels / Walt Disney Pictures - See It (movie)  The Buccaneers / AppleTV+ - Stream It (TV series)  Rumble Through the Dark / Lionsgate - Skip It (movie)  Gwen, A baby mallard from Illumination's upcoming new movie "Migration" joins Ryan and Molly today! Ryan is also hosting a giveaway where he'll be giving away a Migration mystery prize pack and a $50 Fandango gift card so you and your family or friends can go see Migration together when it hits theaters! Enter to win at ryanjayreviews.com!
Posted at 11:20 AM, Nov 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-10 12:20:38-05

Entertainment critic Ryan Jay is back again! He's bringing us more movie reviews and this time has a very special giveaway and a guest, too!

The Marvels / Walt Disney Pictures - See It (movie) 

The Buccaneers / AppleTV+ - Stream It (TV series) 

Rumble Through the Dark / Lionsgate - Skip It (movie) 

Gwen, A baby mallard from Illumination's upcoming new movie "Migration" joins Ryan and Molly today! Ryan is also hosting a giveaway where he'll be giving away a Migration mystery prize pack and a $50 Fandango gift card so you and your family or friends can go see Migration together when it hits theaters! Enter to win at ryanjayreviews.com!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo