More Movie Reviews and a Special Giveaway with Ryan Jay!

Entertainment critic Ryan Jay is back again! He's bringing us more movie reviews and this time has a very special giveaway and a guest, too!

The Marvels / Walt Disney Pictures - See It (movie)

The Buccaneers / AppleTV+ - Stream It (TV series)

Rumble Through the Dark / Lionsgate - Skip It (movie)

Gwen, A baby mallard from Illumination's upcoming new movie "Migration" joins Ryan and Molly today! Ryan is also hosting a giveaway where he'll be giving away a Migration mystery prize pack and a $50 Fandango gift card so you and your family or friends can go see Migration together when it hits theaters! Enter to win at ryanjayreviews.com!

