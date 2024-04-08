Month of the Military Child

Since 1989, United Through Reading has connected separated military families through the shared bond of reading aloud in beautiful, emotional, and unexpected ways. Military life is hard for families. Children experience frequent relocation, a parent who may be away for months at a time, and social, emotional, and academic hurdles. To honor military children and acknowledge the challenges they face, United Through Reading presents its Book for the Military Child each April. This year, UTR is partnering with renowned childrens book author Kelly Starling Lyons.

Kelly's book is titled Ty's Travels and was selected for its ability to read through its engaging story, lovable characters, its simple, rhythmic text, and joyful, bright art.

