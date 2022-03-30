Montessori Inspired Art with Kids

It is Youth Art Month. Penfield Children's Center in collaboration with Kohl's, works to provide comprehensive educational and developmental services to help children of all abilities reach their full potential. Penfield creates a positive start in life for infants and children, many of whom have developmental delays or disabilities, by providing early education, health services, and family programming. Today Natasha Griffin is back to talk about how art can inspire skills and creativity for kids. For more information to to PenfieldBuildingblocks.org

