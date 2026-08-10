Money Moves for a Strong Finish to 2026

With 2026 moving quickly, now is the perfect time for small business owners to take a closer look at their financial health. On this month’s Small Business Monday, Tim Vertz, President of Vertz Marketing, shares practical strategies to help businesses finish the year strong. Topics include evaluating monthly expenses to ensure every dollar is delivering value, creating a billing system that supports healthy cash flow, and planning smart investments for future growth. Tim will also highlight how business owners can use Vertz Marketing’s new AI Digital Marketing Health Tool to receive a free marketing analysis in just 60 seconds. Whether you're looking to improve profitability, streamline operations, or prepare for expansion, these actionable tips can help position your business for success in the months ahead.

Call Vertz to see how they can help your small business: (262) 910-4125