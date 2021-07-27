Money is a Team Sport!

Nearly one-in-five couples say that money is their greatest relationship challenge, according to a recent study at Fidelity Investments. Instead of disagreeing on savings and goals, there are ways that couples can work together to make financial decisions! With the help of Fidelity, you can make money a team sport and communicate more effectively. Stacey Watson, Senior Vice President of Life Events planning at Fidelity, joins us to discuss the study findings and offer practical advice for couples looking for financial assistance.

For more information, visit fidelity.com/couples.