Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Money is a Team Sport!

Fidelity Investments Can Help you Manage the Challenge
Posted at 10:28 AM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 11:28:07-04

Nearly one-in-five couples say that money is their greatest relationship challenge, according to a recent study at Fidelity Investments. Instead of disagreeing on savings and goals, there are ways that couples can work together to make financial decisions! With the help of Fidelity, you can make money a team sport and communicate more effectively. Stacey Watson, Senior Vice President of Life Events planning at Fidelity, joins us to discuss the study findings and offer practical advice for couples looking for financial assistance.

For more information, visit fidelity.com/couples.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019