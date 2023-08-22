September is National Recovery Month and with the recent news that more women in the U.S. are drinking themselves to death , now is more important than ever for women to learn how to identify if they have a drinking problem, how to start their sober journeys, and cope with stress in healthy ways.

Celeste Yvonne is the author of "It's No About The Wine: The Loaded Truth Behind Mommy Wine Culture."

She appeared to be a great mom, with a great job but she had a drinking problem. She is now a sober mom advocate. She shares her story and red flags to recognize.

