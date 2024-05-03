This year, Milwaukee College Prep is hosting their very first Mom & Son Soirée, a community that aims to be a unique, inclusive, city-wide experience that creates cherished memories and fosters a space of togetherness. The event is for mothers, mother figures, and boys ages 3 years to 18 years. In society, we often hear that moms and mother figures play a crucial role in nurturing and providing supports, which positively influences a child's self-esteem and overall well-being.

The Mom & Son Soirée will be an evening of dancing, food, and fun in a room full of 300 moms, mother figures and sons ages 3-18 years old. Also, that evening, there will be a moment of silence for every mom that has lost a son(s) and every son that has that has lost his mom. While the evening is designed to celebrate the special bond between a mother and son, they do not want to miss the opportunity to remind every mom, mother figure, and son in the room to cherish every moment they have with one another and not take it for granted. Money raised from this event will benefit the Art & Recreation program at each of our four K4-8 campuses.

Visit momsoiree24.givesmart.com for more information on how you can register!

