Molly's Favorite Author

Molly loves the book "Living Wabi Sabi: The True Beauty of Your Life" so she invited the author on to chat. Taro Gold is known worldwide. In addition to being an author, he is a singer and songwriter. He recently collaborated with Tina Turner on the book "Happiness becomes you: A guide to Changing Your Life for Good."
Life lessons from Taro Gold and Tina Turner: Clear, practical advice to create the joyful life of our dreams. This is also about seeing beauty in imperfection and discovering that our so-called flaws can lead to our greatest strengths.
Posted at 11:25 AM, Mar 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-29 12:25:16-04
Molly loves the book "Living Wabi Sabi: The True Beauty of Your Life" so she invited the author on to chat. Taro Gold is known worldwide. In addition to being an author, he is a singer and songwriter. He recently collaborated with Tina Turner on the book "Happiness becomes you: A guide to Changing Your Life for Good."
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.