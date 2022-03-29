Molly's Favorite Author

Molly loves the book "Living Wabi Sabi: The True Beauty of Your Life" so she invited the author on to chat. Taro Gold is known worldwide. In addition to being an author, he is a singer and songwriter. He recently collaborated with Tina Turner on the book "Happiness becomes you: A guide to Changing Your Life for Good."

Life lessons from Taro Gold and Tina Turner: Clear, practical advice to create the joyful life of our dreams. This is also about seeing beauty in imperfection and discovering that our so-called flaws can lead to our greatest strengths.

