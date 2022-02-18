Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Molly and Bonnie Blair Share the Buzz for February 18!

Posted at 10:48 AM, Feb 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-18 11:48:24-05

Molly Fay is joined by Bonnie Blair, a 5-time Olympic Gold Medalist in speed skating from Wisconsin! Bonnie joins us to talk about DASH, a speed skating group right here in the Milwaukee area. DASH is trying to introduce more kids to the sport of speed skating in the hopes of finding the next generation of speed skaters.

DASH is hosting its first annual “Snowball” (marshmallow) Eating Competition to raise funds to get tens of thousands of kids to try speedskating and find the next generation of talent!

For more information on the "Snowball" Eating Contest and to learn more about DASH, go to DashSkating.org

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019