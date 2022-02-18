Molly and Bonnie Blair Share the Buzz for February 18!

Molly Fay is joined by Bonnie Blair, a 5-time Olympic Gold Medalist in speed skating from Wisconsin! Bonnie joins us to talk about DASH, a speed skating group right here in the Milwaukee area. DASH is trying to introduce more kids to the sport of speed skating in the hopes of finding the next generation of speed skaters.

DASH is hosting its first annual “Snowball” (marshmallow) Eating Competition to raise funds to get tens of thousands of kids to try speedskating and find the next generation of talent!

For more information on the "Snowball" Eating Contest and to learn more about DASH, go to DashSkating.org