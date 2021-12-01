Watch
Molly and Austin Share The Buzz For December 1!

Posted at 10:25 AM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 11:25:56-05

Join Molly Fay and guest chatter Austin Giorgio! Austin is coming off his time on The Voice. If you want to hear Austin perform he is part of the Interstate Music’s Holiday Spectacular. The holiday show will air on Dec. 23 and include Austin and a combination of aspiring artists like Stephen Hull (from Racine who recently played SummerFest), Drake Milligan, and Timothy Myles. The complete holiday production can be enjoyed by viewers online on 12/23 at 7 pm CST at: https://events.interstatemusic.com/events/2021-holiday-spectacular/ [events.interstatemusic.com]

Do you have a topic for their discussion? Email us at feedback@themorningblend.com.

