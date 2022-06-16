Modern Weight Loss: Personalized Weight Care

According to new research, 9 in 10 American adults have tried at least one weight loss strategy in their lifetime. A quarter of Americans even confessed to trying at least 16 different weight loss strategies. It is time to push back against harmful and outdated weight loss culture and start thinking about overall health and weight care.

Chief Medical Officer at Found, Dr. Rekha Kumar, joins us to discuss what online weight loss means and ways that Found can personalize your weight care regimen. Found took the doctor's office out of the equation. The telehealth platform provides one-on-one medical, nutritional, and movement guidance from their experts...all from the comfort of your own home. For more information, please visit https://joinfound.com/

