Modern and Unique Venues for Your Big Day

One of the most important parts about planning a wedding is finding the right venue to suit your personality. Two Birds Event Group can help you find the right space. They have the Ivy House, Filament, The Starling and The Society. Each offers a unique setting for your big day. Kendrick Acken is the Director of Operations and he is back to chat about these venues. They also offer DJ services, production services and they are launching their planning company! They can help plan your entire day.

For more information on booking services with Two Birds Event Group, visit their website: https://twobirdseventgroup.com/