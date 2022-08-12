Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Mobile Museum Experience

with Betty Brinn Children's Museum
This summer the Betty Brinn Children's Museum has launched a mobile museum experience, the Wonder Wagon. The transformed utility truck is bringing the museum's hands-on activities and collaborative projects to parks, schools and partner sites. Camp Brinn, the museum's annual fundraiser, will be held on September 15 and is dedicated to raising money for the Wonder Wagon and the museum's outreach initiatives. Camp Brinn is for grown-ups only. Brian King is the CEO of the Betty Brinn Children's Museum and joins us to talk about the upcoming event. For more information or to purchase a ticket, please visit bbcmkids.org
Posted at 10:30 AM, Aug 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-12 11:30:42-04

This summer the Betty Brinn Children's Museum has launched a mobile museum experience, the Wonder Wagon. The transformed utility truck is bringing the museum's hands-on activities and collaborative projects to parks, schools and partner sites. Camp Brinn, the museum's annual fundraiser, will be held on September 15 and is dedicated to raising money for the Wonder Wagon and the museum's outreach initiatives.

Camp Brinn is for grown-ups only. Brian King is the CEO of the Betty Brinn Children's Museum and joins us to talk about the upcoming event. For more information or to purchase a ticket, please visit bbcmkids.org

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes