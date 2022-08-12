This summer the Betty Brinn Children's Museum has launched a mobile museum experience, the Wonder Wagon. The transformed utility truck is bringing the museum's hands-on activities and collaborative projects to parks, schools and partner sites. Camp Brinn, the museum's annual fundraiser, will be held on September 15 and is dedicated to raising money for the Wonder Wagon and the museum's outreach initiatives.

Camp Brinn is for grown-ups only. Brian King is the CEO of the Betty Brinn Children's Museum and joins us to talk about the upcoming event. For more information or to purchase a ticket, please visit bbcmkids.org