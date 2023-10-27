Mistakes in Medicare Planning that Could Cost You

Medicare may seem scary to figure out, but Ari Parker can promise you It's Not That Complicated. That is the name of their book all about Medicare and why figuring out what's best for you don't need to be a tricky as it may feel. Millions of Americans are currently preparing for the Medicare Annual Enrollment period, and everyone should be making sure they are looking over all of the options available to them. As inflation, higher costs-of-living, and changes to Medicare have people worried, you can decrease this stress by hearing Parker's tips on how to navigate these waters.

For more information on Ari Parker's book, visit askchapter.org/ari, or order It's Not That Complicated off of Amazon!