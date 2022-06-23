Mistakes All Companies Make When It Comes To DEI

When it comes to companies' best practices, there are common mistakes all companies make when it comes to diversity, equality and inclusion. Sharon Smith-Akinsanya joins us to discuss her passion project and she thinks projects like this help bring inclusion in communities. She is the Founder & CEO of Rae Mackenzie Group™ (RMG)—an internationally acclaimed, award-winning diversity, equity, and inclusion marketing firm.

Sharon was awarded the 2022 Anthem Award winner for DEI Product Leader of the Year and is the author of COLORFULL: Competitive Strategies to Attract and Retain Top Talent of Color. With a business track record spanning over 20 years, Sharon and her company have become authorities in the DEI Marketing space, where she has built a career advising CEOs and providing them with strategies to become stronger leaders in the DEI space. For more information, please visit GetRMG.com

