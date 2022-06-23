Watch Now
Mistakes All Companies Make When It Comes To DEI

with Sharon Smith-Akinsanya
Posted at 10:23 AM, Jun 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-23 11:23:23-04

When it comes to companies' best practices, there are common mistakes all companies make when it comes to diversity, equality and inclusion. Sharon Smith-Akinsanya joins us to discuss her passion project and she thinks projects like this help bring inclusion in communities. She is the Founder & CEO of Rae Mackenzie Group™ (RMG)—an internationally acclaimed, award-winning diversity, equity, and inclusion marketing firm.

Sharon was awarded the 2022 Anthem Award winner for DEI Product Leader of the Year and is the author of COLORFULL: Competitive Strategies to Attract and Retain Top Talent of Color. With a business track record spanning over 20 years, Sharon and her company have become authorities in the DEI Marketing space, where she has built a career advising CEOs and providing them with strategies to become stronger leaders in the DEI space. For more information, please visit GetRMG.com

