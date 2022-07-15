Originally from Savannah, Georgia and now residing in Milwaukee, Hollis Brown is a 26-year-old sports marketer, podcast host, mentor, public speaker, model, youth educator, nonprofit founder and Miss Wisconsin USA 2022. Hollis will compete for the coveted title of Miss USA during the national broadcast later this year and if she wins, she will advance to the internationally televised 2022 Miss Universe competition. For more information, please visit www.misswisconsinusa.com