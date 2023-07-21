Miss Wisconsin Talks Community Service

Miss Wisconsin celebrated its 60th anniversary in June at the Alberta Kimball Auditorium in Oshkosh where over 30 ‘forever’ Miss Wisconsins were present during this year’s crowning. Joining us today, is Miss Wisconsin 2023, Lila Szyryj to talk to us about everything related to Miss America/Wisconsin Organization. Lila will also dive into her community service initiative, Breaking Down Breaking News. For more information visit online at Miss Wisconsin.

