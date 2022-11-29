Miss Wisconsin Preparing to Compete for the Title of Miss America

Miss America is the world’s largest provider of scholarships for women. Founded in 1921, Miss America is celebrating its 101st anniversary this December. The competition will be held at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, CT. The final competition is December 15, 2022. Today we have Miss Wisconsin, Grace Stanke who is getting ready to run for the Miss America title! We hear about everything she's been working on since she last visited the show.