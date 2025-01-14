Miss Wisconsin 2024 Named Top Semi-Finalist in Miss America Competition

We are excited to share that Mandi Genord, Miss Wisconsin 2024, was named as a top 11 semi-finalist at the Miss America competition Sunday evening. Earlier this week she was recognized as a preliminary fitness competition winner and won a Leadership award sponsored by the American Heart Association. Genord, 22, of Beaver Dam, is a 2024 graduate of the University of Alabama. She graduated summa cum laude and was awarded two Bachelor’s Degrees rounding out majors in dance, political science and communication studies. She plans to obtain her Juris Doctor degree and practice family law, specializing in adoption. Genord is a 4th generation dancer and performed a contemporary jazz dance to “You Don’t Own Me” for the talent competition. Her Community Service Initiative is Connecting Lives: Adoption Resources & Advocacy (CLARA) - aiming to provide support and resources for families looking to adopt.