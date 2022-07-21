We are here with Miss Wisconsin 2022, Grace Stanke. Established in 1936, the Miss Wisconsin Scholarship Organization is a non-profit state affiliate of the Miss America Organization. Miss Wisconsin and its local affiliates are dedicated to supporting continuing education through scholarships, facilitating community service and volunteerism, promoting personal growth and leadership skills, and instilling confidence among the young women who participate in the program. Miss America candidates contribute tens of thousands of community service hours annually and have raised millions for Children’s Miracle Network Hospital and Miss America scholarships since 2007. Grace is one year away from completing her bachelor's degree at UW Madison and becoming a nuclear engineer. We'll hear about why she chose this field and the ways she's using her passion to make an impact in the community. For more information, please visit www.misswisconsin.com