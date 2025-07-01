Miss Racine Crowned Miss Wisconsin 2025!

Willow Newell from Racine swept the title of Miss Wisconsin 2025 as the first black woman to win the state competition. Newell will now advance to the 2026 Miss America competition held in September.

Willow also won preliminary talent and evening wear award honors, tied as the overall evening wear winner, and tied for the overall Interview score. Additionally, she was named the top-scoring vocalist and received the Ryan Guy Memorial Music Scholarship.

For the talent phase of competition, Newell sang “And I’m Telling You” from the musical Dreamgirls. Her Community Service Initiative is Expression Without Exclusion, which aims to provide an inclusive and accessible opportunity for the arts through community connections, resources, and storytelling.

For more information about the Miss America competition, visit 2026 Competition Information