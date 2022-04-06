Miss Milwaukee 2022

Jada Davis is here with us today. She is the first black woman to be selected as Miss Milwaukee. She is in her second year of law school at Marquette University and has a passion for dance. Today she shares her experience and talks about the importance of confidence. Miss Milwaukee was established in 1924 and the competition is a local preliminary to the Miss Wisconsin Competition. Since its inception, 18 Miss Milwaukee titleholders have gone on to win the title of Miss Wisconsin. The Miss Wisconsin Organization and its local competitions award approximately $100,000 in scholarships each year.

Jada will be competing in the Miss Wisconsin Competition June 13-18, 2022 To purchase tickets to attend or view live stream click here

To book Miss Milwaukee for an appearance email her here: missmilw414@gmail.com

