Misinformation Threatens Scientific Credibility

As COVID variants sweep America and several cities consider reinstating mask mandates, a new survey from 3M shows Americans believe misinformation(particularly on social media) is widespread. The prevalence of misinformation may pose a threat to scientific credibility, and Americans anticipate grave consequences if news on science can’t be trusted – from more public health crises to more division in society and an increase in severity of climate change effects.

Dr. Jayshree Seth, corporate scientist and chief science advocate at 3M, will be available to discuss the significance of the State of Science Index findings,trust in science and the role science plays in our everyday lives, misinformation and scientific credibility, and how we can encourage diverse representation in the next generation of scientists who will be critical to solving the world’s greatest challenges.

