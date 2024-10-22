Misconceptions About Menopause

Menopause is not just an issue for older women. For many, symptoms like unexpected hot flashes and night sweats begin earlier than anticipated, leaving women confused and in denial. While there is a growing openness to discuss menopause, confusion remains about what to expect and how to manage symptoms.



Even more concerning, many women consider menopause a natural phase rather than a health issue, avoiding treatment or relying on outdated methods. The result? Countless women continue to suffer, with symptoms that not only impact their health but also their productivity and emotional well-being.



But there’s hope on the horizon. Thermella, a new non-prescription treatment formulated with naturally sourced ingredients, offers a breakthrough for women seeking fast, hormone-free relief from hot flashes and night sweats. Taken as two daily oral tablets, Thermella works by re-balancing the body’s thermoregulatory center—the source of these symptoms—providing faster-acting relief in as little as two weeks.

Dr. Alyssa Dweck is the Chief Medical Officer at Bonafide Health. She joins us to talk more about early menopause and solutions.

For more information go to HelloBonafide.com.

