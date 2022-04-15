April is Minority Health Month. In recognition of the month, the University of Wisconsin Madison’s Center for Community Engagement and Health Partnerships is getting as much information as possible out about health to communities. The Center houses two major programs, the UW All of Us Milwaukee site and the Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Institute Regional Milwaukee Office. Dr. Bashir Easter, associate director for UW All of Us Milwaukee and Dr. Nia Norris, associate director of the Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Institute and administrative manager with UW All of Us

Milwaukee join us to talk about their efforts they believe are crucial to keeping the community healthy. UW All of Us Milwaukee has a number of great resources we have listed below:.

To Register for Breaking the silence visit here.

To Learn more about the UW all of program click here. Visit their Facebook page here. Vist WAI here.

