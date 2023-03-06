Minimize Landfill Waste During Spring Cleaning

Andy Weins of Camo Crew Junk Removal is back with us to explain why you should get rid of those good ideas during spring cleaning and make room for new ones. Andy explains the importance of clearing out appliances and household items that once were a great idea but no longer are. Andy is a veteran and entrepreneur with a mission to support veterans, the community and the environment with compassionate and responsible disposal of items that they no longer need. Camo Crew Junk Removal will help people out without judgement. On Monday, March 13, Camo Crew Junk Removal will be picking up items FREE of charge for some lucky viewers. On the Morning Blend Facebook page, comment and share a photo on the "Good Idea" post. Camo Crew Junk Removal will randomly select items from the posted ideas and get in touch with winners the following Monday. For more information, visit online at Camo Crew Junk Removal.