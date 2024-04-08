Watch Now
Minimally Invasive Neck and Face Lift

Zelko Aesthetics
Posted at 10:53 AM, Apr 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-08 11:53:25-04

Owner of Zelko Aesthetics Dr. Timothy Zelko joins the show alongside Dr. Yan Trokel who is the creator of the Y LIFT and SURGYLIFT to talk about this minimally invasive neck and face lift. The renowned Y LIFT procedure is a revolutionary patented, minimally invasive face lift performed in 30-45 minutes yielding instantaneous, dramatic and natural-looking results.

Call Dr. Zelko's office at (414) 525-5200 to find out if you are a candidate for these procedures. Or, visit ZelkoAethetics.com for more information.

