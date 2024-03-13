Mind-Boggling Novels You Should Read

Carole Barrowman is an English professor at Alverno College, Author od the Hollow Earth middle grade series, and book reviewer. She joins the show today to review some new mind-boggling books she's read!

Deus X by Stephen Mack Jones (Soho Crime)

August Snow is smart, irreverent with a sharp sense of humor. He’s a private detective in Detroit and someone who never lets up when he witnesses injustice and knows he can do something about it. When a childhood friend, a neighborhood priest, is forced into retirement and another dies, the investigation takes Snow to the dark side of the Catholic church and on a journey exploring his own faith. This action-packed story flies off the page.

Come and Get It by Kiley Reid (G.P. Putnam)

Set at the University of Arkansas, this novel skewers academia brilliantly. The main character is an RA in a dorm where she has to navigate pranks, professors and the challenges of college life. I loved Reid’s first novel, Such a Fun Age. I liked this one even more.

Stella By Starlight by Sharon Draper (Atheneum) ages 9+

Stella and her brother, JoJo, like to wander outside at night. One night, they witness the Ku Klux Klan setting fires in the fields around their house. They take action in big and small ways. Set in South Carolina during the Depression and at the height of racial segregation, this is a powerful story exploring individual and community strength. It’s also an engaging novel for younger readers learning about this important period in history.