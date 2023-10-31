Milwaukee's Spookiest Stories

Milwaukee is a fairly old city with a fairly rich history, and Anna Lardinois is here to share a spooky tale from the Astor Hotel! The history surrounds a fire that happened and the haunting of a women who lost her life because of it.

Anna Lardinois also has a great tool for the spooky season, a new on-demand ghost tour! By downloading the app, you are given a list of destinations and the eerie history behind them. For only $8.99, you can go on these ghost tours around town forever! Just visit gothicmilwaukee.com to download and start haunting today!