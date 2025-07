Birth Fest MKE 2025 is here! Dr. Elizabeth Ortega, pregnancy and pediatric chiropractor, joins The Morning Blend to chat about Milwaukee's largest pregnancy and parenting expo to connect exhibitors and learn about a number of resources.

August 2nd: 10 am - 1 pm

Mount Mary University 2927 North 92nd Street, Milwaukee, WI 53222

For more information, visit Birth Fest.