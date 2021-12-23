Milwaukee's Most Anticipated New Year's Eve Hangout

Event Planner David Caruso is Entertaining in Style for New Year's Eve with The Iron Horse Hotel!

This year’s NYE Party, IGNITE! is produced by Dynamic Events by David Caruso and will be the most exciting and intriguing party in town! IGNITE! will transform two floors of The Iron Horse Hotel into a fiery world featuring two DJs, fire dancers, acrobatics, cabaret performances, and so much more. David will join us live from The Iron Horse hotel with all the amazing details. From the party, to overnight stays and brunch the next day. This is a one stop party shop.

For more information about New Year’s visit the website or call the hotel.

www.TheIronHorseHotel.com

414.831.4619