Milwaukee's Largest Charity Soccer Tournament

Milwaukee SCORES is a local nonprofit that is bringing soccer, academics, and community engagement opportunities to children in Milwaukee. The SCORES CUP soccer tournament brings young professionals together to raises funds for after school and summer programs so children can be on a team and connected with positive adult mentors at no cost. David Murguia is the Director of Programs and he joins us today to rally soccer players to sign up. He is joined by RJ Nowak who was a SCORES CUP participant and captian of 2023 Cup Champion team. They chat about this fun event. Get your team together now and sign up for the April 20th event at Uihlein Soccer Park.

Saturday April 20th

Uihlein Soccer Park

AmericaSCORESmke.org/scores-cup

