Milwaukee's Annual Bloody Mary Tasting Contest

The Great Lakes Hemophilia Foundation is celebrating its 10th anniversary of their Milwaukee's Bloody Mary tasting contest. The event will be held on Sunday, April 24 at the Italian Community Center from 10:30am to 3pm.

The event will host 13-17 unique Bloody Marys and expect 500 people in hopes to raise critical funds for the bleeding disorders community of Wisconsin. Attendees will also enjoy great food, the popular Mystery Gift Wall and great raffle prizes.

The foundation supports individuals and families with bleeding disorders by increasing public awareness, ensuring access to needed medical services, providing relevant information and resources, building a supportive community and promoting choices that lead to optimal health and living without limitations.

To hear about other upcoming Bloody Mary contests in Wisconsin, visit glhf.org/events or call 414-937-6780 for ticket information.