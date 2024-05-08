Milwaukee Writer's New Book on the Music of Lou Reed

Milwaukee author Jim Higgins new book: “Sweet, Wild and Vicious: Listening to Lou Reed and the Velvet Underground” (Trouser Press Books) is an album by album guide to nearly 50 recordings by Lou Reed and his earlier band, plus a bonus section of extra articles. Reed, who died in 2013, is best known to the casually interested as the guy who recorded the song “Walk on the Wild Side.”

Higgins wrote a blog series on his recordings shortly after his death a decade ago. Then, after reading several posthumous biographies of Reed, Jim felt there needed to be a book that was more about his recordings than his tangled life. This is a book for general readers, not specialists. He also included many features designed to guide people who want to explore his recordings.

Jim will be at Boswell Books tomorrow, May 9, at 6:30 PM for a book talk and signing. Boswell Books is located at 2559 N. Downer Ave.